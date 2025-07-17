Where Do the Happiest People in Canada Live? (Spoiler: It’s Not Toronto)

Good news, Quebec — you’re officially the happiest province in the country. According to a new survey by Léger, les Québécois are living their best lives with an average happiness score of 72.4 out of 100, which is well above the national average.

It must be all the poutine, festivals, and not being stuck in 401 traffic.

Coming in second was New Brunswick with a still-smiling 70.2. And at the bottom of the list? Prince Edward Island and Manitoba, proving that even ocean views and Anne of Green Gables can't fix everything.

Cities With the Biggest Grins

Among the 10 largest cities in Canada, Mississauga took the crown for happiest city (who knew?), followed closely by Montreal, with Toronto sitting at the bottom of the list, probably because it costs $4,000 a month to cry in a shoebox apartment.

Here’s the full city happiness ranking, from grinning to grimacing:

Mississauga Montreal Hamilton Calgary Brampton Ottawa Edmonton Vancouver Winnipeg Toronto (sorry, not sorry)

Women also reported slightly higher happiness levels than men, likely because we treat ourselves to wine and skincare instead of bottling everything up like a lukewarm Tupperware lunch.

RELATED: Barrie Ranked One Of The Unhappiest Cities In Canada

Honourable Mention: Barrie

In another study, Barrie ranked 166th out of 439 Canadian municipalities. So, not the happiest... but not the saddest either. Barrie is the beige cardigan of Canadian cities — comfy, neutral, and always fine.