Happy Holligays
Ho ho ho. The holiday season is almost upon us and it’s time to give back to our community.
Come and join Devereaux Dolls Justine D’as and Jemm Doshay for a night of holiday fun and a delicious dinner.
Tickets are available for $40 each and can be purchased by contacting Jemm Doshay via Facebook or Instagram or sending an email to lucasjwoodcock@gmail.com with all proceeds going to the Rock 95 – Kool FM Toy Drive and the Barrie Food Bank
Be sure to bring a new unwrapped toy or non perishable food item to help both of these amazing causes.