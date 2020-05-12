Happy International Nurses Day!

According to the World Health Organization, Nurses account for more than half of all the world’s health workers, yet there is an urgent shortage of nurses worldwide with 5.9 million more nurses still needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role nurses play. Today and every day Kool Fm salutes you! Thank you!

Here’s how you know you’re a nurse…

If You can drink a pot of coffee then go home and go to bed…You may be a nurse

If You view stress as a normal part of life…You may be a nurse

If You believe a good tape job will fix everything… You may be a nurse

If You know it’s a full moon without looking at the sky…You may be a nurse

If You believe the number one rule of nursing is “Don’t Get Any On Ya.”…You may be a nurse

If Discussing bodily fluids over a gourmet meal seems perfectly normal to you…You may be a nurse…

If Your bladder can expand to the size of a Winnebago’s water tank…You may be a nurse

If Your finger has gone places you never thought possible …You may be a nurse

If You think caffeine should be available in IV form!…You may be a nurse..

If You find yourself checking out other customer’s veins in grocery waiting lines. You may be a nurse

If You look at even your own bowel movement to make sure it’s okay. You may be a nurse…