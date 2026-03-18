😬 Happy National Awkward Moments Day… Unfortunately, We’ve All Qualified
March 18th is officially National Awkward Moments Day… which feels unnecessary, because for most of us, that’s just called Tuesday.
It’s the one day a year where we celebrate all those painfully cringe-worthy little moments that live rent-free in your brain at 2:37 a.m. You know the ones… when you randomly remember something you did in 2009 and your soul physically leaves your body.
Awkwardness is basically that full-body “WHY DID I DO THAT?” feeling. And somehow, no matter how old we get, we just keep collecting new material.
RELATED: The Most Common Ways We React When Caught In An Awkward Situation
🙃 The Greatest Hits of Being Human
We’ve all been there:
• Calling someone the wrong name… confidently
• Tripping over absolutely nothing (the ground really said “not today”)
• Walking into a door like it personally offended you
• Saying goodbye… then walking in the same direction 😭
• Completely forgetting what you walked into a room for
Honestly, if awkward moments burned calories, we’d all have abs by now.
😂 How To Celebrate (Or Cope, Really)
Today is all about embracing the cringe:
• Laugh at yourself (before someone else does)
• Share your most awkward story with friends… or strangers on the internet
• Help someone else recover from their moment… don’t let them suffer alone
• Accept that perfection is a myth, and we’re all just winging it
Think of awkward moments as life’s way of keeping you humble… like a personality check, but public.
🤷♀️ Fun Fact… Or Not So Fun
No one actually knows where this holiday came from. Which honestly feels very on-brand… because even the history of Awkward Moments Day is awkward.
Amp up your workday!
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