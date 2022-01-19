Hardball Dating, New Trend For Those Looking for Love Online!

Here’s a super-fun way to approach the first date. Just treat it like an emotionless corporate merger. Have you heard of the new dating term called “Hardballing” yet?

Handballing is when you approach dating in a no-nonsense way. Like, “Okay, we’re playin’ hardball here.”

You let the other person know what you’re looking for, whether that’s serious and long-term, or just a casual fling. The idea is to set expectations, so there’s no confusion, and you don’t waste time.

A relationship expert in L.A. says more and more of her clients are adopting the approach. She thinks it’s partly because everyone’s sick of all the awful dating trends like ghosting. So now the pendulum is swinging back in the other direction toward brutal honesty.

A therapist in Chicago thinks the pandemic might have something to do with it too. It’s taught people that life is short, so why waste time?