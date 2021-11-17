KOOL ENTERTAINMENT: The “Harry Potter” Cast Reunites To Celebrate 20 Years Of “The Philosopher’s Stone”!

20 years blows by much quicker than you think! “Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone” was released back in November of 2001.

The series jumpstarted the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint among others!

Well the trio is reuniting all thanks to HBO MAX to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the movie.

Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint will be joined by other castmates from the eight movies for in-depth interviews and discussion on the series!

The special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” premiering on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022.

Check out the trailer for the reunion below:

Emma Watson took to Instagram to share her excitement to revisit her “home” at Hogwarts:

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022.