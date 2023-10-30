Haunted Wine Anyone?  Company Launches World’s First Coffin-Aged Wine…

English wine brand 19 Crimes might just have created the world’s most sinister red wine. They took 100 bottles of wine, put them in a coffin, and buried them six feet under in a creepy Victorian cemetery.

The wine was recently dug up in the presence of a priest, to ensure that nothing sinister returned with the red liquor, but according to exorcist and paranormal expert Ian Lawman, the wine is most likely cursed anyway.

Not only has the company not kept their coffin-aged wine in the ground, but they are offering daredevils brave enough to try it samples at select locations around the UK during the Halloween weekend…

It’s unclear whether 19 Crimes plans to sell any of its sinister wine, but I’m pretty sure paranormal enthusiasts would pay big money just to add a bottle to their collections.