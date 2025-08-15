Having Friends Now Costs $250 a Month — So Maybe It’s Time to Ghost the Group Chat

Ever looked at your bank account and thought, “Was that mimosa really worth it?” You’re not alone.

A new poll says that just having friends is now costing Gen Z and Millennials an average of $250 a month. That’s not even including birthdays, weddings, or that time you accidentally offered to split the Uber “evenly.”

On average, men are dropping $296/month to keep their social lives intact, while women come in at a more “reasonable” $208. Either way, that’s a whole lot of brunches, bar tabs, and hangxiety.

And yes — 44% have bailed on big plans (think: concerts, destination bachelorettes, or just dinner somewhere that doesn’t serve fries) because it was too pricey.

Meanwhile, one in four say they can’t even save money because social spending is eating up their budget faster than a group text organizing drinks.

But it’s not just about the money. The FOMO pressure is real, with 24% saying they’d feel left out if they couldn’t afford to join their crew for whatever plan just got made 30 minutes ago.

The good news? People are starting to get creative. Around 23% said their squad prioritizes “no-spend hangs” — like park hangs, movie nights at home, or just sitting in someone’s kitchen talking about how broke everyone is.

So the next time someone suggests rooftop drinks followed by tapas and a $14 espresso martini… maybe suggest a “friendship walk” instead. Or just send a “💀” and call it a night.