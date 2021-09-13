HAVING TOO MUCH FREE TIME MAY BE BAD FOR YOU!

You’re either wishing you had more or complaining about being bored. The bad news is: You’re supposed to be in the middle, at that “perfect” amount.

In a new study, researchers say the “sweet spot” is a “moderate” amount of free time.

Too little makes people feel like they didn’t have enough time to relax and do what they want, and too much was associated with a sense of lacking productivity and purpose.

The study involved more than 35,000 people, and it featured a series of questionnaires, which connected free time with “subjective wellbeing.”

In general, people were happier with more free time, up to about 2 hours per day. Then scores began to drop once free time exceeded 5 hours.

Unfortunately, they didn’t determine an optimal amount of free time.

The researchers suggest that people who feel like they have too little free time should find a couple of leisure hours. And those with empty days should try doing something productive.