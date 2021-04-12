HBO Brings Magic Mike Competition Show To You!

Channing Tatum is one of the executive producers of the new unscripted series.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Real Magic Mike, the series, is set to premiere later this year, and will feature 10 men who have “lost their magic.”

These guys will be competing for a cash prize and a chance to perform at the Magic Mike Live stage show in Las Vegas.

Say what you want, but the movies were big blockbuster hits and the live shows sold out, proving that almost naked men are a huge hit among the housewives…

Per HBO Max’s logline, The Real Magic Mike contestants “will bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence. As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo, but only one will be the Real Magic Mike.”

