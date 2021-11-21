HBO Max Releases Steamy Trailer For Channing Tatum’s ‘Magic Mike’ Competition Series

HBO Max is gifting fans with “Finding Magic Mike” right in time for the holiday season. THANK YOU!

The first trailer for the reality competition series which is a spinoff based on the 2012 film “Magic Mike” starring Channing Tatum has just been released.

The teaser wastes no time noting that the contestants will “bare their souls.”

The seven-episode series will follow ten men who have “lost their magic” as they undergo a “Magic Mike Live” Bootcamp to transform their bodies, learn choreographed routines and develop stage persona to win a cash prize and a chance to perform in the “Magic Mike Live” show in Las Vegas.

The competition series will hit the streaming service on December 16.

About “Magic Mike”

The series is executive produced by Tatum and acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh, who also directed the original film which was loosely based on Tatum’s experiences as a stripper in Florida prior to his Hollywood career.

Tatum starred in the titular role of Magic Mike alongside Matthew McConaughey, Joe Manganiello, Alex Pettyfer, Matt Bomer and Rodriguez.

The film was a blockbuster hit earning over $170 million at the box office and spawned the 2015 sequel “Magic Mike XXL.” The Las Vegas revue, “Channing Tatum Presents Magic Mike Live,” launched in 2017.