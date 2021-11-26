The Most Heartbreaking Songs Of All Time

Another fabulous discussion on Reddit last week that asked people “what song breaks your heart every time you hear it?”

And people came through with some epic tear-jerkers!

Related: Listening to sad music when you’re sad, makes you happy…

The Saddest of songs:

“Rainbow Connection” By Kermit the Frog

“When She Love Me” From Toy Story 2

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” By Bonnie Raitt

“Hallelujah” By Leonard Cohen

“Your Song” By Elton John

“In My Life” by The Beatles

“Purple Rain” By Prince

“Hate Me” by Blue October

“Dance with My Father” By Luther Vadross

“My Heart Will Go On” Performed By Celine Dion

But there was a couple of the list that I’d like to add!

“Say Something, I’m Giving Up on You” By Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World!

And basically any track off Adele’s new album, 30!