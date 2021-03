Heinz has been releasing condiment mash-ups for the past few years, like MayoChup, which is mayo and ketchup, and HoneyRacha, which is honey and Sriracha.

But they just took things WAY weirder with three NEW mash-ups: Hanch, which is hot sauce and ranch . . . Wasabiloli, which is wasabi and garlic aioli . . . and Tarchup, which is tartar sauce and ketchup.

For now, these are only available in Canada!