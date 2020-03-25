Here Are 101 Questions To Ask Your Partner If You’re Running Out Of Things To Talk About!

So you’ve been locked up with your partner for at least a week now! You running out of things to talk about? Or perhaps you’re just tired of talking about the latest developments on COVID-19.

Metro UK compiled 101 questions to ask your partner to spark conversation while in self-isolation!

Some of these questions are suitable for friends and family members also.

Who was your first crush?

What’s your first memory?

What was your first love like?

Do you have any regrets?

If you could only listen to one album, which would it be?

Who is your weirdest celebrity crush?

What’s one piece of advice you’d give your younger self?

What would your ‘death row’ last meal be?

What’s the biggest lie you’ve ever told?

If you could time travel, where would you go?

What’s on your bucket list?

Have you ever met a famous person?

Is there anything you’ve never told another person before?

If you had three wishes, what would they be?

How would you spend your money if you won the lottery?

What was your worst ever job?

Have you ever been in a fight?

When did you lose your virginity?

What’s the drunkest you’ve ever been?

Who would you have at a dinner party if it could be anyone in the world – dead or alive?

What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

How many people have you slept with? (obviously ask this in a non-judgmental way, it’s more as a conversation starter for worsts/bests etc)

What would you cook if you had guests you wanted to impress?

If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be?

What are you most proud of in your life?

What was the happiest day of your life?

What was the saddest day of your life?

Have you ever peed yourself in public?

What’s your favourite TV show?

Name your top five movies What’s one thing about yourself people might be surprised to learn?

Do you have a recurring dream? What is it?

If you could own one thing, no matter the price, what would it be?

What’s the longest you’ve ever gone without sex?

Do you have any weird foods or food combos you love?

What’s the worst present you’ve ever given or received?

Which animal would you be and why?

What’s the trait you find most attractive in a person?

What’s the trait that instantly turns you off someone?

What were you like as a kid?

Do you have any tattoos or any more in mind?

Where in the world would you love to live?

What’s the biggest risk you’ve ever taken?

Where do you see yourself when you’re older?

Do you think you’ve changed a lot over the years?

What do you consider success in life?

What’s the thing your parents taught you best?

Are you close to your family? If yes/no, why?

If you could find out when you’d die and how, would you want to know?

What’s the strangest conspiracy theory that you actually believe?

What’s your favourite ice cream flavour?

Which celebrity would play you in the movie of your life?

Who would you consider to be your biggest life inspiration?

If you could learn a new language, which would you learn?

What does your perfect weekend look like?

Which pet would you get if you could have anything, and what would you call it?

What was your worst ever wardrobe mistake?

What’s the best compliment you’ve ever received?

If you could only save one item from a house fire, what would you save?

Are you a saver or a spender?

If you could have a superpower, what would you have?

Do you like your name?

If you could choose a new one, what would it be?

If you could trade places with someone for a day, who would you trade lives with?

Have you ever won anything?

Do you have any bad habits?

Which fictional character do you identify with the most?

Have you ever stolen anything?

What’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you?

If you were on Real Housewives, what would your opening credits catchphrase be?

If you were put in jail, who would you use your one phone call on?

What’s the best meal you’ve ever eaten?

What would you call your band if you were in one?

What would be the title of your memoir?

Who would win in a fight, a baboon or a badger?

What’s your guilty pleasure?

Have you ever won an award?

What’s the last thing that made you cry?

Do you eat to live or live to eat?

If you never had to work again, would you still go?

Which talent do you wish you had?

Do you ever get called by a nickname?

Who was your favourite teacher at school?

Did you enjoy school?

Where would you describe as your ‘happy place’?

What’s your ideal pizza topping?

Do you think you’re a romantic person?

Do you think you’re a jealous person?

Have you ever been dumped?

Have you ever dumped someone?

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever done?

What are you afraid of?

Are there any foods you can’t stand?

Have you ever lost a friend? Why?

Would you rather have one close friend or 100 acquaintances?

Do you think who you surround yourself with reflects on you as a person?

What’s the worst date you’ve ever had?

If you had a robot for the day, what would you ask it to do?

Are you more of a summer person or a winter person?

What’s the first thing you think about when you wake up in the morning?

Someone you love is sad, how do you try to make them feel better?

Once this is all over, what’s the first thing you’ll do?