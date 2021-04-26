Here are Some Unique Baby Names Used in Canada Over The Past Few Years

Data from BabyCenter.ca shows Canadian babies were given some pretty unique names in 2016. There were boy names like Blex, Choco, Crypton, Gizmo, Jeyphen, Neon, Man and Number.

And for girls in 2016 it wasnt much better Miss, Ozzlynn, Panda, Proverbs, Psegs, Quinlynn, Rocklyn, Sirenitee, Soda, Stormee and Zen.

And over the last 5 years there has been names like Chill, Fedora and Scotia.

When we look over the same time period for boys we have Castle, Paddles, Rhythm, Sherlock, Frosty, Ghostbuster, and Wall were in there… Pretty unique!