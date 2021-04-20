HERE ARE THE 10 SIMPLE THINGS THAT MAKE PEOPLE THE HAPPIEST

During this past year, have you found yourself needing to find little things to make yourself happy, and even just to get you through the day?

A new survey asked people what “simple pleasures” in life make them the happiest.

And here are the top 10.

1. Listening to your favorite songs. (And, for that, you’re welcome)

2. A nice dinner.

3. Watching your favorite movie.

4. Finishing a good book.

5. Doing exercise.

6. Spotting a bird you’ve never seen before. (Um . . . what?)

7. Seeing flowers and trees blossoming.

8. Wearing clothes that make you feel good.

9. Home cooking.

10. Getting a match on a dating site.