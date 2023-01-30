Here Are The Baby Names “Going Extinct” In 2023
That name is forever!
It’s official: “K” names like Kane, Kameron, Kira, and Kenzie are out. BabyCenter has just released a list of baby names tanking in popularity.
In general, it seems like boy names starting with the letter “K” are falling out of favour, but there are a lot of surprising declines too. Here they are:
1. Hayden
2. Royce
3. Khalid
4. Paige
5. Nehemiah
6. Walter
7. Annabelle
8. Arjun
9. Leia
10. Ariyah
11. Teagan
12. Kate
13. Steven
14. Kameron
15. Kane
16. Kenzie
17. Ahmed
18. London
19. Kian
20. Alayah
21. Vanessa
More names are on the list!