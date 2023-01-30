Listen Live

Here Are The Baby Names “Going Extinct” In 2023

That name is forever!

By Kool Parents

It’s official: “K” names like Kane, Kameron, Kira, and Kenzie are out. BabyCenter has just released a list of baby names tanking in popularity. 

In general, it seems like boy names starting with the letter “K” are falling out of favour, but there are a lot of surprising declines too. Here they are:

The Top Baby Names That New Parents Have Searched Up!

1. Hayden

2. Royce

3. Khalid

4. Paige

5. Nehemiah

6. Walter
7. Annabelle

8. Arjun

9. Leia
10. Ariyah

11. Teagan

12. Kate

13. Steven

14. Kameron

15. Kane
16. Kenzie

17. Ahmed

18. London
19. Kian

20. Alayah

21. Vanessa

More names are on the list!

Related posts

Leaving Your Kids At Home When You Shop, It will Save You Money

There’s A New Barbie For Younger Children

IS THIS TOILET FLUSH GENDER REVEAL THE WORST EVER?