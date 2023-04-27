HERE’S A RANDOM QUESTION: IS YOUR THUMB A “FINGER”?

It’s good to know we’ve got pollsters out there asking the important questions. Like this: In your opinion, is your thumb a “finger”? (???)

Someone polled 8,000 Americans, and not everyone agrees. 22% say thumbs are NOT fingers, they’re just thumbs. So, almost one in four people.

Thumbs are a little different. They only have two bones instead of three, for example. So do the non-finger people have a point?

Merriam-Webster’s definition of a “finger” doesn’t even put the question to rest. They say a finger is, “ANY of the five terminating members of the hand”, but “especially one other than the thumb.”

Here are two more random things the poll asked . . .

1. Are your ears part of your face? 27% say no, they’re part of your head, but not your face.

2. Is your shoulder part of your arm? 21% say no, they’re separate things.