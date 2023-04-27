Listen Live

HERE’S A RANDOM QUESTION: IS YOUR THUMB A “FINGER”?

Are your ears part of your face?

By Kool Mornings

It’s good to know we’ve got pollsters out there asking the important questions.  Like this:  In your opinion, is your thumb a “finger”?  (???)

Someone polled 8,000 Americans, and not everyone agrees.  22% say thumbs are NOT fingers, they’re just thumbs.  So, almost one in four people.

The Best And Worst Ways To Dry Your Hands

Thumbs are a little different.  They only have two bones instead of three, for example.  So do the non-finger people have a point?

Merriam-Webster’s definition of a “finger” doesn’t even put the question to rest.  They say a finger is, “ANY of the five terminating members of the hand”, but “especially one other than the thumb.”

Here are two more random things the poll asked . . .

1.  Are your ears part of your face?  27% say no, they’re part of your head, but not your face.

2.  Is your shoulder part of your arm?  21% say no, they’re separate things.

Related posts

Mouthy Parents At Little League Games Will Be Forced To Umpire Games

Mattel Introduces First Barbie with Down Syndrome

Bad Driving Could Be Hereditary!