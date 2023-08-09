HERE’S WHY YOU SHOULD NEVER USE SELF-CHECKOUT

Self-checkout isn’t going anywhere. In fact, these days, the self-checkout will probably ask you for a tip.

But there’s a criminal defence attorney on TikTok named Carrie Jernigan who says you should NEVER use it. She says it’s too risky because you can wind up getting falsely arrested for shoplifting too easily.

Stores have large, sophisticated teams that examine the tapes of self-checkout looking for shoplifters. So if you accidentally take something, once they do inventory and figure out they’re off, they’ll look through the tapes, and report you to the police.

Or they could just make a mistake on inventory and wind up falsely accusing you. Either way, you’re looking at a legal nightmare that’s expensive and stressful.

But if you MUST still use self-checkout, she says to only use it on small orders, use your credit card for proof of what you paid, keep your receipt, and go slowly so the cameras see everything you scan.