7 Family-Friendly Christmas Games

The holidays are a wonderful time of year when we get together with friends and family. That being said – there comes a point in every Christmas gathering when things hit a bit of a lull. Why not spice things up with some fun, friendly competition? Here are a few games you can play with the family that will get everyone into the holiday spirit!

1. Merry “ChristMitts”

For this game, you’ll need a hat, oven mitts, a pair of dice, and a gift that’s wrapped REALLY well. The unwrapper must wear the hat and oven mitts. They unwrap the gift until the person next to them rolls doubles and then the gift, hat, and oven mitts are passed on. Play until the gift has been unwrapped. Have fun!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

2. Poop The Potato

Guaranteed this will liven up even the most awkward of Christmas parties. It’s super simple. Separate into two teams, each of which forms a single file line. Set two buckets across the room, stick a potato between your legs, and start the race. One at a time, each team member must waddle across the room with the potato between their legs and drop it into the bucket, like you would drop poop in the toilet. The first team to successfully “poop” all of the potatoes into their bucket wins. Merry Christmas, everybody!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

3. The Saran Wrap Ball Game

Another one you’ll need a pair of dice for. First, make a giant ball with saran wrap, layering treats as you go. We suggest candy, lottery tickets, mini-bottles of booze, or cold hard cash, but you can really include anything. Pick a number, and the first person to roll that number starts with the ball. The first person with the ball starts unwrapping it while the person on their right rolls the dice, trying to get doubles. Once the doubles are rolled, the ball passes to the next player. You get to keep whatever you unwrap, and the person with the ball does not stop unwrapping until the person to their right rolls doubles.

4. Switch, Steal, Unwrap

Shake up the traditional gift exchange by injecting some competition into things! Print up some instructions for this one, because it can get complicated. To start, have everyone bring a gift, and when they arrive pile them up somewhere. Have everyone choose a gift from the pile, then sit in a circle. Take turns rolling the dice, and then based on what you roll you either switch, steal, or unwrap.

5. Stocking Stuffers Or Bluffers

Hang out assorted stockings on a string. In some stockings place different amounts of cash (mostly small amounts of $1 to $2, a few larger amounts, and one big prize), in other stockings place challenges or dares. Guests can take turns choosing a stocking but they have to agree that if they get a challenge card they will do it. Examples of some challenges could be:

Stuff your mouth full of marshmallows

Sing jingle bells

Chug a mug of eggnog in 30 seconds

See who’s willing to gamble!

6. The Jingle Bell Shake

Poke two holes in an empty tissue box, then feed a rope or string through the holes. Put 10 little jingle bells inside the box, then tie it around your waist. Each participant has 1 minute to dance as many bells out of the box as they possibly can. Start the music!

7. Reindeer Antlers

Divide your guests into teams of three. Each team needs a pair of pantyhose with the toes cut off, 15 balloons, and two pieces of ribbon. The goal is to blow up the balloons, stuff them in the pantyhose, and tie the toes closed using the ribbon. One person on each team has to wear the “antlers” on their head. You can award prizes for the tallest antlers, cutest, funniest – whatever you want.