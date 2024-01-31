HMV Makes A Comeback In Toys “R” Us Locations

If you miss actually going into a music store and browsing for hours, you’re in luck! HMV is coming to a Toys R Us near You!

Up until its nation-wide closure in 2017, HMVs across the country were a staple of the Canadian music community.

Remember the HMV flagship store at Yonge and Dundas? It opened in 1991 and was an immediate hit, turning music shopping into a multi-level department store experience. Beyond buying vinyl, CDs, and music merch, people could listen to new songs in-store or crowd around to watch music videos on the many TV screens. You could even attend a concert at HMV Underground.

While gone still are the days of massive music stores, some Canadians will soon have the chance to experience a little slice of that HMV nostalgia!

Doug Putman is the owner of Toys R Us Canada and the reason for the return of the toy store… Doug also owns the HMV brand…

There are currently five Toys R Us Stores in Ontario with HMV shelves and merch… Pickering, Brantford, Mississauga, Burlington, and Argentia Road. And more locations throughout the GTA are expected to start carrying the new section in the coming months.