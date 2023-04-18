Hobbies That Can Extend Your Life By 10 Years!

Hobbies are part of what makes life fun. And some of them come with a major bonus: They just might lengthen your life.

Research shows that some hobbies have such a powerful influence on your well-being that they can add years — or even decades — to your time on Earth.

Following are several hobbies that science says may increase or enhance your lifespan.

Reading!

Stress is a major source of health problems that shorten lives. But simply picking up a book and escaping into another world can reduce stress levels by 68%, according to a study out of the University of Sussex in England.

Gardening!

A green thumb can help grow your golden years. Several studies show that the physical activity of gardening — combined with being in a lush, green atmosphere — can enhance and extend life.

Cooking!

Home-cooked dinners were associated with greater dietary guideline compliance, without a significant increase in food expenditures.

Listening To Music!

Regularly attending concerts can add years to your life. A study found that just 20 minutes of listening can boost your sense of well-being by up to 21%.

In particular, concert attendance boosts:

Feelings of self-worth by 25%

Feelings of closeness to others by 25%

Mental stimulation by 75%

The study concluded that such positive feelings can boost lifespan by up to nine years.

Volunteering!

A study published in the journal Health Psychology found that volunteering does indeed extend life.

Walking!

The simple act of putting one foot in front of the other can have a profound impact on your health. Incredibly, those who take brisk walks might live up to 20 years longer than inveterate couch potatoes, according to a Mayo Clinic study.

Owning A Pet!

Dog owners have a 24% risk reduction for death from any cause.

Dancing!

It’s probably no surprise that dancing is a great form of exercise that can boost your heart and lungs, helping you to live longer and be in better health. Research also has found that dancing can reduce levels of stress and boost serotonin levels, which makes you feel better.

Yoga, Meditation and art can also extend your life!