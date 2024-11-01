Holiday Decor Storage Woes: Tips for Keeping Your Festive Gear Safe and Easy to Access

When it’s finally time to bring out the holiday decor, most of us hit up our “holiday storage” zone to find the goods.

In fact, 68% of people have a dedicated space just for holiday decorations. But for many, it’s not all fun and festive feelings—especially if you dread untangling lights or finding broken ornaments. A recent survey found that one in six people would rather pay someone to both retrieve and put up their decor, just to avoid the hassle!

The Struggle is Real: Decor Storage Is Complicated!

Among the most challenging items to retrieve are Christmas trees, string lights, and ornaments. These items are often hard to access, packed away in hard-to-reach corners, or stored with little organization.

Some people even admitted to contemplating an easier route altogether: buying new decor every year. This “out with the old, in with the new” approach is actually more common than you might think, with 43% of respondents admitting they’ve thought about it.

But, unfortunately, replacing your holiday gear isn’t the only expense—55% of people end up with broken items due to improper storage, costing them an average of $100. It’s no wonder that 32% are still on the hunt for the “right way” to store their seasonal decor.

Are We Just Leaving The Holiday Decor Up?

Given all these challenges, it’s not surprising that 36% of people confessed they’ve left up their decor long after the holiday season wraps.

Nearly half of those respondents said their decorations stayed up for at least a month after the season ended, partly because packing everything away is such a chore!

Top 5 Most Difficult Holiday Decorations to Store!

Christmas tree – 41% String lights – 24% Ornaments – 17% Oddly shaped decorations – 13% Christmas villages – 11%

If you’re dreading the annual holiday haul, services like Shack Shine Barrie offer a solution—they’ll not only put up your lights but also pack and store them for you after the season, leaving you to enjoy your decor without the fuss.

So, before you pack away (or even purchase) new decorations, consider how you’ll store everything safely. With a little planning, next year’s holiday season can be all cheer—and no storage fear!