When to Take Down Your Holiday Decorations!

According to a 2022 Home Decor Report from Opendoor, 84 percent of responders say that they take their holiday decorations down sometime in January, with 51 percent aiming to put them away on or around New Year’s Day.

But is there a correct time to take down the tree and all the trimmings?

Like most things, there’s not necessarily a right or wrong answer, which means that it’s ultimately up to you to decide what’s best for you and your family.

Here’s what to know.

Many people love ending the year with a brightly lit tree, but it seems like many have taken down their tree high atop their list of New Year’s resolutions.

“January 1st is that clear marker of time that the holidays are over and a new beginning is here.”

“Time to clean up the home, clear up the clutter and take a breath from the stress of the holidays.”

Many people will take down their artificial Christmas tree, wreath or holiday decor during the week following New Year’s Day to start the year anew or wait until January 6 as the final day to remove all holiday decor…

January 6 is known as the Epiphany, Little Christmas or Three Kings Day. From the perspective of religious tradition, it’s the day that the Magi (the Three Kings or the Wise Men) brought gifts to the infant Jesus, so it makes sense for many to mark this as the last day of the Christmas season.

And as the song goes, there are indeed 12 days of Christmas, with the last being January 6.

According to the 2020 “Undeck the Halls” report by Neighbour, more than half of Americans won’t frown upon keeping decorations up past January 1. You might start to get the side-eye from your neighbours at a certain point, though: 31% said decorations should come down by January 15, while 33% extended the deadline to February 1.

IF YOU HAVE A REAL TREE…

If your tree is exhibiting any of the following signs, Carpenter says it might be time to take down your tree, no matter the date:

The needles are falling, either on their own or with the touch of your hand

The limbs are stiff or droopy

It smells musty rather than like citrus or pine

The tree doesn’t seem to be taking in much or any water

A dehydrated tree can be dangerous in your home, especially if have lit candles nearby. A holiday safety report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found that fires resulting from dry Christmas trees and holiday candles cause nearly $56 million in property loss each year.