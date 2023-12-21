HOLIDAY SANGRIA!

December 20th marked National Sangria Day! While many of us enjoy this refreshing boozy beverage in the summer, Sangria has no season! There are some wonderful holiday editions you can try!

Sangria is a beverage made with wine and sweetened with fresh fruit and fruit juices. Other ingredients can include herbs, spices, carbonation, and liquor. The combinations are endless, giving sangria a place in the cocktail rotation year-round. Refreshing and light during the hot summer months, and bright and sparkling during the winter ones, this fruity punch is quite versatile.

HOW ABOUT APPLE CIDER SANGRIA

You will need a standard bottle of Pinot Grigio

2 1/2 cups of fresh apple cider

1 cup of soda water

1/2 cup ginger brandy

3 honey crisp apples

chopped and 3 pears chopped!