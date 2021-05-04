Holidays, Nights Out With Friends And Enjoyable Jobs Are Now Less Important Than Before Lockdown
Priorities have changed
It’s amazing what a year and a pandemic can do. A study of 2,000 adults found that over 40% have completely re-evaluated life and what really matters since the pandemic.
Travelling, having lots of money and a nice car is now less significant than they were some 12 months ago.
New priorities include working from home, getting out for a daily walk, and exercising is now more important than they were a year ago.
Spending time in the garden, eating healthily, and making sure the home is a space to enjoy have all become more important.
Almost 80% of adults admit that they took life for granted before lockdown.
Six out of 10 people say they have no intention of retiring to exactly the same lifestyle they had before COVID took over the world.
NEW PRIORITIES INCLUDE:
Being able to work from home
Getting out for daily walks
Exercising regularly
Spending more time in the garden
Eating healthily
Making sure my home is a space I enjoy
Spending lots of time with family
Spending more time in the countryside
Getting out on my bike
Spending time with pets
Being able to work flexibly
Spending more time at home