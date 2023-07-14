Hollywood Is On Strike, How Will It Impact Canadians?

Two major Hollywood unions are on strike together for the first time since the 1960s. This strike has shut down the entertainment industry for now.

Writers have been on strike since May and now the actors! Industry experts say to expect it to get worse before it gets better!

So how will this epic Hollywood shutdown impact Canadians? The number of productions filming here is already way down.

The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) has 28,000 members working in Canadian productions. In a statement, ACTRA said, “Members from across Canada stand in steadfast solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and its members in their effort to achieve a fair and equitable contract.”

Some Canadians are already being impacted by the labour unrest. Canadian co-productions like Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which is shot in Toronto, and HBO’s The Last of Us, which will film its second season in Vancouver, have both been delayed due to the WGA strike.

IF THIS CONTINUES

Held in late September, TIFF is typically a star-studded event. If SAG is on strike and they won’t allow their members to come and do promotion at TIFF, it might take a lot of the wind out of the sails at TIFF.

Also coming to Toronto In August is Fan Expo…This is a massive event that brings your favourite movie and TV characters under one roof. Giving fans a chance to meet and get their pictures taken with these actors. If this strike continues, it may be an expo without the actors. This year’s celebrity attractions included Chevy Chase, Hayden Christensen of Star Wars, Christina Ricci, Zachary Levi (Shazam) and the cast of Scream!