Home Depot Is Selling 12-Foot Skeletons With Creepy LED Eyes For Halloween

Now that it’s August, let’s start thinking Halloween!

By Kool Mornings

Home Depot has started selling 12-foot skeletons with creepy, bulging light-up eyes that you can place on your lawn to scare trick-or-treaters, reports Good Housekeeping.  (That is if Halloween will happen this year)

 

The product, listed on the chain’s site as 12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes, is massive, designed for indoor and outdoor use, and yes, has spooky LED eyes that light up, move & blink. The menacing skeleton also has a timer to turn off after 6 hours and 18 minutes.

The decoration will run you $299, a splurge for sure, but a small price to pay if you want to freak out the neighbourhood, or whoever lives with you.

