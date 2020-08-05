Home Depot Is Selling 12-Foot Skeletons With Creepy LED Eyes For Halloween

Home Depot has started selling 12-foot skeletons with creepy, bulging light-up eyes that you can place on your lawn to scare trick-or-treaters, reports Good Housekeeping. (That is if Halloween will happen this year)

Talk about a Halloween decoration. 💀 https://t.co/FbUMmPwcly — Good Housekeeping (@goodhousemag) August 2, 2020

The product, listed on the chain’s site as 12 ft. Giant-Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes, is massive, designed for indoor and outdoor use, and yes, has spooky LED eyes that light up, move & blink. The menacing skeleton also has a timer to turn off after 6 hours and 18 minutes.

The decoration will run you $299, a splurge for sure, but a small price to pay if you want to freak out the neighbourhood, or whoever lives with you.