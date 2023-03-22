Hosting A Dinner At Home Is More Stressful Than Catching A Flight Or Dropping Your Phone

As Easter approaches, a new poll found that almost 80% believe hosting a large dinner at their home is stressful, with 60% confessing that the holiday itself is stressful.

The study revealed the average person has had five large dinners hosted at home in the past 12 months.

Those large dinners were defined by respondents as being any meal that celebrates a big life event, having a lot of family over and having guests over in general.

When planning a large dinner, hosts worry the most about how much food they need to prepare, how clean their home is, figuring out how much time they need to prepare or cook food and if guests will like the food.

For the average host, planning dinners starts seven days in advance, and food shopping starts six days in advance. And shopping for Easter dinners or lunch stresses out 60% of respondents.

Nearly half of those surveyed (48%) are planning to host people at their homes this Easter weekend, with an average of five guests at their gatherings.

TOP 5 THINGS LESS STRESSFUL THAN HOSTING DINNER

Catching a plane before the gate closes – 49%

Dropping a phone – 48%

Passing SATs – 44%

Leaving your phone at home – 43%

Spilling a drink on a white shirt – 43%

TOP 5 THINGS DINNER HOSTS STRESS OVER