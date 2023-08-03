Hotel Manager Explains Why You Should Never Use the Bathroom Toiletries…

A hotel manager has warned people not to use bathroom freebies in hotels – and the reason is pretty gross…

In a viral video on TikTok, travel enthusiast @travelinghotelmanager shares the one item she’s never used when staying in a hotel.

With over 730,000 views, the video explained why you should avoid most bathroom toiletries in hotels – and it’s a reason that may have not crossed your mind.

‘When you check into your room and you go into your shower and you see (shampoo bottles), they are usually full size,’ she said in the video.

‘Here’s your tip: Don’t ever use these [as] they are not secure.’

‘These can come off and the previous guest can put anything they want in there. They can put hair colour, bleach, anything in these, don’t ever use these.’

Previously, former hotel manager Melissa Hanks said that she has seen Nair – a well-known hair removal product – and ‘God knows what else’ in the bottles. Yikes.

So, to keep yourself squeaky clean on your holiday, the hotel manager said always to bring your own mini-size shampoo, conditioner, and body wash – to prevent any unwanted surprises.