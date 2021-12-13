hotels.com Not So Silent Night Challenge! Could You Do It?

It’s a 24-hour stay in a hotel suite that is decked to the halls according to the website. And the challenge is being able to stay in the room for the entire night with Christmas music blasting.

Complete with a light-up dance floor, karaoke machine, Santa DJ, ornament disco ball and holiday lights galore, this hotel suite has everything you need to fully embrace the holiday spirit. Or Lose Your Mind!

If you survive, you get a $500 hotel room service credit, 25 free hotel nights and a $1000 travel voucher…

Plus, you’ll receive an exclusive wake-up call video from holiday music legend Lance Bass to gently rouse you from all that sleep you won’t be getting.

