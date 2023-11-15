How About A Roast Beef Dinner Sandwich?

The chefs at Toby Carney have taken the beloved British roast dinner and stuffed it into a sandwich!

Toby Carvery is a British carvery chain brand owned and operated by Mitchells & Butlers, which consists of 158 restaurants.

This is not just any sandwich, this is the Ultimate Roast Dinner Sandwich 😮‍💨



Why not give it a try on your next visit? pic.twitter.com/ZokBBoQ6RT — Toby Carvery (@tobycarvery) November 11, 2023

The Ultimate Roast Dinner Sandwich is packed full of slices of roast turkey, beef, gammon and pork served in a bun, along with sage and onion stuffing.

That may sound like a mouthful but it doesn’t stop there. The sandwich also comes with roast potatoes and mac n cheese piled in there too.

To top it off, a giant Yorkshire pudding sits on top, filled with pigs in blankets.

It makes the perfect place to pour all the gravy that comes with it, letting it trickle down all over your roast… or sandwich.

The sandwich accounts for a whopping 888 calories in one sitting!