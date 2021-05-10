How Coldplay Sent Their New Single, ‘Higher Power,’ To Space

The band debuted their new song by literally launching it into the cosmos with the help of French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, live from the International Space Station. You know, in space.

Frontman, Chris Martin told the astronaut in the video prior to launching the song, “We sent you some music, because right now we aren’t able to play for anyone on Earth, so we thought we would just play for you.

Chris added, ”This is the premiere for the whole galaxy.”