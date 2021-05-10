Listen Live

How Coldplay Sent Their New Single, ‘Higher Power,’ To Space

It's out of this world!

By Dirt/Divas

The band debuted their new song by literally launching it into the cosmos with the help of French ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, live from the International Space Station. You know, in space.

 

Frontman, Chris Martin told the astronaut in the video prior to launching the song, “We sent you some music, because right now we aren’t able to play for anyone on Earth, so we thought we would just play for you.

 

Chris added, ”This is the premiere for the whole galaxy.”

 

Related posts

Elon Musk Hosted SNL and Revealed He’s on the Autism Spectrum

Justin Bieber ‘Justice’ Tour dates pushed to 2022

Justin Trudeau Will Be A Part Of VAX Live: A Concert to Reunite The World!