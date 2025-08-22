How Far Would You Go to Rescue Your Phone?

We’ve all done the awkward bend-and-grab when our phone slips between couch cushions.

But according to new research, people are out here treating lost phones like they’re beloved family pets — risking life, limb, and dignity to get them back.

RELATED: The Barbie Phone: A Stylish Solution to Smartphone Addiction or Just Another Gimmick?

The Wild Things People Admit They’d Do

A survey from D3O®, a company that makes impact protection (basically, superhero armour for your phone), revealed just how far people in the U.S. and U.K. would go for their precious devices:

59% would dive into a pool fully clothed at a wedding. (Hope the bride is chill about soggy tuxedos.)



would dive into a pool fully clothed at a wedding. (Hope the bride is chill about soggy tuxedos.) 56% would climb into a dumpster. (Love may be dead, but your texts are safe.)



would climb into a dumpster. (Love may be dead, but your texts are safe.) 54% would fish their phone out of a festival porta-potty. Yes, even if it means locking eyes with a half-eaten poutine at the bottom.



would fish their phone out of a festival porta-potty. Yes, even if it means locking eyes with a half-eaten poutine at the bottom. 51% would miss an international flight. (Sorry, Paris. My Candy Crush streak matters more.)

would miss an international flight. (Sorry, Paris. My Candy Crush streak matters more.) One in five would literally risk their lives climbing onto subway tracks. Because clearly, “airplane mode” doesn’t apply to common sense.

Phones vs. Kids, Cars, and Wallets

The survey also found that people rank their phone higher than some… pretty important things:

25% say losing their phone is worse than crashing their car or losing their child in a supermarket. (To be fair, kids usually turn up at customer service.)



say losing their phone is worse than crashing their car or losing their child in a supermarket. (To be fair, kids usually turn up at customer service.) Nearly a third admitted to crying when their phone broke. (And yes, it’s uglier than breakup crying.)



38% would rather lose their wallet. Which, honestly, tracks — Apple Pay has already replaced half our purses anyway.



would rather lose their wallet. Which, honestly, tracks — Apple Pay has already replaced half our purses anyway. 74% say a busted phone leaves them anxious and frustrated. (The other 26%? Probably still using flip phones.)

The Cold, Hard Truth

More than 60% of people admit they drop their phones at least ten times a year. Nearly half have even dropped theirs in a toilet (don’t ask about retrieval methods).

So yeah, we’re not just attached to our phones — we’re basically in toxic relationships with them. But hey, until therapy can fix that, at least we’ve got waterproof cases.