How Happy Are You Really — On a Scale of 1 to 10?

If someone asked, “How happy are you these days?” and handed you that classic 1–10 scale, where would you land?

If I’ve had coffee, I’m a 7. If I’ve had coffee alone, I’m a 10. ☕️💃

A new study suggests that if you’re hanging out below a 3, your health might be feeling it too — not necessarily because it’s hurting your health, but because it’s not helping protect it the way happiness can.

Researchers used a visual:

Imagine a ladder from 0 to 10.

10 = the best life you could picture for yourself

The magic number? 2.7

That’s the minimum point where happiness starts giving your health a boost. Hit a 3 or higher, and the health perks just keep piling up.

And here’s the good news for the girlies who are thriving:

Being a 9 or 10 on the happiness scale doesn’t come with any downside. Nope — you can’t “overdo” joy. Turns out, the happier, the healthier.

So go ahead — romanticize your life, celebrate the small wins, drink the fancy coffee, light the candle you were “saving,” and laugh as much as you can. Your body is literally here for it.