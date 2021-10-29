How Long Can You Keep Halloween Candy For?

It’s almost Christmas and yet you still have a bowl of Halloween treats kicking around in the pantry!

Are they still safe to eat? Should you look for a “best before” date?

A food scientist said the goodies are probably just fine — and will be for many months to come.

“If you keep it stored and (in a) dry, cool area, unopened candy, can last as long as years,” Joell Eifert of Virginia Tech’s Department of Food Science and Technology, said.

Eifert provided the following sweet rules of thumb: