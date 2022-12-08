How Long Dies It Take To Thrive In A New Job

It takes the average worker a year and seven months to feel like they’re “thriving” in a new job, according to new research.

When asked about the top signs that someone’s thriving in their role, respondents said it was being able to help others — specifically, being able to direct co-workers toward different resources (43%).

That was followed by knowing where to look to find information (42%) and having strong relationships with colleagues (40%).

The survey dug further into the importance of having access to information, looking at the connection between clarity at work and being more productive and happier.

The average respondent uses 11 different applications and platforms in their day-to-day work — between email, messaging platforms, project management tools, etc.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR SOMEONE TO “THRIVE” IN THEIR ROLE?