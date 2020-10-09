Listen Live

HOW MANY ENEMIES DO YOU HAVE? THE MOST COMMON ANSWER IS ZERO

Life is too short for enemies!

By Kool Relationships

A survey asked 30,000 people to answer this question:  How many ENEMIES would you say you have?

 

 

They didn’t define what an “enemy” is.  So it could be anyone from an arch-nemesis, to that coworker who makes a whistling sound when they breathe through their nose.

And according to the results, the most popular answer by far is ZERO enemies.  44% of people said they don’t have any enemies in life.  5% said one, 10% said between two and five, and 4% of people have MORE than five enemies.

 

 

Just over a third said they don’t know if they have any enemies out there.  Younger people tend to have MORE enemies than older people do.

