HOW MANY ENEMIES DO YOU HAVE? THE MOST COMMON ANSWER IS ZERO

A survey asked 30,000 people to answer this question: How many ENEMIES would you say you have?

They didn’t define what an “enemy” is. So it could be anyone from an arch-nemesis, to that coworker who makes a whistling sound when they breathe through their nose.

And according to the results, the most popular answer by far is ZERO enemies. 44% of people said they don’t have any enemies in life. 5% said one, 10% said between two and five, and 4% of people have MORE than five enemies.

Just over a third said they don’t know if they have any enemies out there. Younger people tend to have MORE enemies than older people do.