How Many Holiday Events We Will Go To This Year…

A survey by Motel 6 finds that we are planning a winter holiday and ten or more gatherings this year…

Eighty-four percent of respondents plan to travel to at least one gathering, and of those, over half (52%) expect to take more trips than last year.

Travel Trends “Fur” the Whole Family

When it comes to lodging, 65% of respondents plan to stay at a hotel, an increase of nearly 20% since last year (SWNS 2022). And they’re bringing furry family members with them. Three out of five respondents note that pets will be joining their holiday journeys, up from 22% in 2022…

Family Time is Important, but so is Moderation

The winter season continues to be a time to come together with loved ones, with two-thirds (66%) of respondents noting a preference for a traditional holiday celebration with family, while only 20% opt to take a solo trip. Still, adults agree that the excitement of family gatherings can cause social batteries to run down quickly. Over half (53%) of respondents look forward to alone time four hours into a holiday, while nearly one in five (19%) say it takes just one to two hours for them to start looking forward to alone time.

Impact of Economic Climate

It’s no surprise that nearly all (82%) of those celebrating winter holidays say the economic climate is impacting their plans this year. More than half are hoping to receive experience-based gifts (56%) this year, such as travel, and will be opting for affordable lodging (55%) for their journeys.