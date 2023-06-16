Pros and Cons Of Summer Vacation

The first official day of summer this year is June 21, 2023. But, for families, summer starts in May. And unlike the past three years, there’s a chance you might be able to do something! So, let’s get excited about summer! Or. Maybe not? It’s great that the weather is warm and all. But is summer good for parents? Spoiler alert: Nope! Summer is terrible for parents. Here are the pros and cons of summer… Mostly cons for parents.



No routine…. But no routine

You don’t have to make lunches, but you seem to be feeding kids more…

Time to relax and unwind, but kids forget everything they’ve learned

You don’t have to drive the kids to school and pick them up…Instead, you’re driving them to the mall, the movies and down to Canada’s Wonderland!

You still have to work and now pay for daycare, camps or babysitters…

Kids love summer camp, but it’s so expensive!

They are no longer bored at school, they are bored at home…

Vacation with the family… It’s not a vacation for you!