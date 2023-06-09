Summer Activities That Are Too Dangerous For Kids

An ER doctor is sharing summer activities that are just too risky for kids, and it could put them in an emergency room!

These are the top reasons why children end up in the ER during the summer!

Playing with fireworks!

Fireworks should be left to the professionals and enjoyed from a safe distance. That means no home fireworks, even the legal ones.

Home pools unsupervised!

Swimming pools are one of the joys of summer, but also one of the biggest dangers for kids, the experts say. Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 and most of the drownings occur in a backyard pool.

Swimming in a rough Ocean! (Not that we have any around here- but we have lakes)

Too Much Time In The Sun Without Protection!

Sunshine can be one of the best parts of summer, but it’s important for parents to take steps to protect children from too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, the experts note. ERs see a lot of second-degree sunburns that blister and damage the skin every year caused by sunburns.

Riding a Bike Without a Helmet!

Bicycle accidents occur year-round, but they surge among kids in the summer when school is out and people are spending more time outside. Injuries can range from cuts and bruises to broken bones and traumatic brain injuries.

Experts also caution against these activities year-round: driving ATVs, jumping on trampolines unsupervised, touching unfamiliar pets, riding in the front seat of a car under the age of 13, and going into another home without asking about firearms.