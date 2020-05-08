HOW MANY OF THESE STRONG OPINIONS ON RANDOM THINGS DO YOU HAVE?

A new survey on Buzzfeed asked people how many strong opinions they have on some pretty random topics. And here are the results.

1. “Pitbulls are vicious dogs.” 83% agree.

2. “GIF is pronounced with a hard ‘g.’” 68% agree.

3. “It’s okay to tell your partner private things about your friends.” 65% agree.

4. “Drinking water should be chilled not room temperature.” 65% agree.

5. “Astrology and horoscopes aren’t legitimate.” 64% agree.

6. “Dark chocolate is better than white chocolate.” 61% agree.

7. “Putting your kid on a ‘child leash’ in public is wrong.” 51% agree.

8. “You should always tip at least 20% at a restaurant.” 47% agree.

9. “If we don’t talk the day of our plans, they’re canceled.” 33% agree.

10. “When you go to dinner with friends, the bill should be split evenly regardless of what people ordered.” 26% agree.

11. “There should be two spaces after a period instead of one.” 23% agree.

12. “Monogamy goes against human nature.” 20% agree.