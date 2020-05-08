Listen Live

HOW MANY OF THESE STRONG OPINIONS ON RANDOM THINGS DO YOU HAVE?

How do you feel about random stuff?

By Humor

A new survey on Buzzfeed asked people how many strong opinions they have on some pretty random topics.  And here are the results.

 

1.  “Pitbulls are vicious dogs.”  83% agree.

2.  “GIF is pronounced with a hard ‘g.’”  68% agree.

3.  “It’s okay to tell your partner private things about your friends.”  65% agree.

4. “Drinking water should be chilled not room temperature.”  65% agree.

5.  “Astrology and horoscopes aren’t legitimate.”  64% agree.

6.  “Dark chocolate is better than white chocolate.”  61% agree.

7.  “Putting your kid on a ‘child leash’ in public is wrong.”  51% agree.

8.  “You should always tip at least 20% at a restaurant.”  47% agree.

9.  “If we don’t talk the day of our plans, they’re canceled.”  33% agree.

10.  “When you go to dinner with friends, the bill should be split evenly regardless of what people ordered.”  26% agree.

11.  “There should be two spaces after a period instead of one.”  23% agree.

12.  “Monogamy goes against human nature.”  20% agree.

