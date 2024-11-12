Push-ups: the timeless fitness move that’s tested our strength, endurance, and sometimes our patience. But how many push-ups should you be able to do at different stages of your life?

Experts at the Mayo Clinic have shed some light on this, breaking down the target number of push-ups for men and women by age bracket. Spoiler alert: it might surprise you.

Why Push-Ups Matter

Push-ups are more than just an old-school gym class drill. They’re a key indicator of muscular strength and endurance, challenging a range of major muscle groups—including your arms, abs, and legs.

Mastering the standard push-up (hands aligned with shoulders, body straight, lowering down and pushing up fully) can tell you a lot about your overall fitness as you age.

Age-Based Push-Up Targets

The Mayo Clinic’s experts provided benchmarks for the number of push-ups people should be aiming for as they get older.



Here's how it breaks down:

At 25 years old : A man should be able to knock out around 28 push-ups in one go to demonstrate a good level of fitness, while women should aim for 20.

: A man should be able to knock out around 28 push-ups in one go to demonstrate a good level of fitness, while women should aim for 20. At 35 years old : The count starts to dip. Men in this bracket should hit about 21 push-ups, and women should manage 19. Still respectable, but a slight decrease from the peak of the 20s.

: The count starts to dip. Men in this bracket should hit about 21 push-ups, and women should manage 19. Still respectable, but a slight decrease from the peak of the 20s. At 45 years old : It’s more of a challenge now. Men should aim for 16 push-ups, and women should go for 14.

: It’s more of a challenge now. Men should aim for 16 push-ups, and women should go for 14. At 55 years old : The expectation drops even more, with men targeting 12 push-ups and women aiming for 10.

: The expectation drops even more, with men targeting 12 push-ups and women aiming for 10. At 65 years old: The final benchmark in the study. By this age, both men and women should strive for 10 push-ups, proving that age doesn’t mean giving up on strength.

Related: How Listening To Music Can Boost Your Workout

The Takeaway: Keep Moving

While these numbers are general targets, everyone’s body is different. Whether you’re hitting the 25-year-old benchmark or adjusting your fitness routine in your 50s, the most important part is consistency and correct form. Don’t be discouraged if you’re not at the average—just keep moving and challenging yourself at your own pace.

Push-ups may not come with a trophy, but keeping track of your strength and progress at any age is a win in itself. Ready to drop and give it your best?