HOW MANY SPOTS IN LINE CAN ONE PERSON SAVE FOR THEIR FRIENDS?

So, there you are, standing in line for a movie or at a bar, and your friends aren’t there yet. So they ask you to save them a spot in line. Is it ever okay to do that? And what’s the maximum number of spots one person can hold?

Someone polled 10,000 people, and almost a third of us say the answer is ZERO. 30% said it’s not socially acceptable to join your friend in line, period.

Another 29% said saving a spot in line for one person is okay. And 14% said two. 11% say more than that is still fine, including 3% who said you can save a spot for five people or more.

In general, the older you are, the less likely you are to think it’s okay. Only 17% of people under 25 said it’s never okay to save a spot in line. 38% of people over 55 said the same.