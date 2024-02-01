Listen Live

HOW “MIDDLE-AGED” ARE YOU?

It's time to embrace it! Or at least face it!

By Kool Mornings

Score 1 point for each statement that fits.

You’re Officially “Middle Aged” When You Hit This Age

1.  You can’t sleep past 9:00 a.m.

2.  You can’t start a movie past 9:00 p.m.

3.  You call your children for tech support.

4.  You used to fix typos with Wite-Out.

5.  You’ve called a 30-year-old a “kid”.

6.  You swap ailment stories with your friends.

7.  You’re on Facebook, but not Grindr.

8.  You write appointments on a paper calendar.

9.  You’re not quite sure how you got that bruise.

10.  You gain weight just by being near food.

11.  You go into the bank to make a deposit.

12.  You’ve taken a keen interest in bunions and corns.

13.  You’ve dialed a rotary phone.

14.  You still have a landline.

15.  You can’t find your glasses, that are sitting on top of your head.

