HOW “MIDDLE-AGED” ARE YOU?

Score 1 point for each statement that fits.

1. You can’t sleep past 9:00 a.m.

2. You can’t start a movie past 9:00 p.m.

3. You call your children for tech support.

4. You used to fix typos with Wite-Out.

5. You’ve called a 30-year-old a “kid”.

6. You swap ailment stories with your friends.

7. You’re on Facebook, but not Grindr.

8. You write appointments on a paper calendar.

9. You’re not quite sure how you got that bruise.

10. You gain weight just by being near food.

11. You go into the bank to make a deposit.

12. You’ve taken a keen interest in bunions and corns.

13. You’ve dialed a rotary phone.

14. You still have a landline.

15. You can’t find your glasses, that are sitting on top of your head.