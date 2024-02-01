HOW “MIDDLE-AGED” ARE YOU?
It's time to embrace it! Or at least face it!
Score 1 point for each statement that fits.
1. You can’t sleep past 9:00 a.m.
2. You can’t start a movie past 9:00 p.m.
3. You call your children for tech support.
4. You used to fix typos with Wite-Out.
5. You’ve called a 30-year-old a “kid”.
6. You swap ailment stories with your friends.
7. You’re on Facebook, but not Grindr.
8. You write appointments on a paper calendar.
9. You’re not quite sure how you got that bruise.
10. You gain weight just by being near food.
11. You go into the bank to make a deposit.
12. You’ve taken a keen interest in bunions and corns.
13. You’ve dialed a rotary phone.
14. You still have a landline.
15. You can’t find your glasses, that are sitting on top of your head.