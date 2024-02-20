How Much Does The Average Day Cost?

Time is money — adults believe the average day is worth $134, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that, aside from their job, adults think that they do $134 of work when factoring in cleaning, cooking and driving.

Though the average respondent spends $35 on any given day, 39% wish there would be some additional income as well.

In fact, if an additional $270 were readily available each day, adults would feel more financially free.

The survey looked at all of the ways adults define “financial freedom” and found that for 54%, it simply means having no debt.

For others, it means having a substantial emergency fund, being able to pay bills for six months without worry or spending less time worrying about their finances.

Currently the average salary in Ontario is $54,835…Just in case you need a simple salary calculator, that works out to be approximately $26.36 an hour. This is equivalent of $1,054 a week or $4,569 a month.

To put this into perspective, a family of four needs roughly $90,000 to $100,000 minimum!