How Much Is "An Arm and a Leg" Worth?

We’ve all heard the phrase “costs an arm and a leg” when someone is grumbling about the rising prices of groceries or gas.

But have you ever wondered what an arm and a leg are actually worth? Turns out, it’s a lot more than you might have in the bank!

In a recent case, a literal "arm and a leg" were valued at a staggering $90 million.

Related: FIVE SMART WAYS TO SAVE MONEY ON FOOD

The Serious Story Behind the Phrase

Six years ago, a tragic incident took place in New York City. A 56-year-old man, who had been drinking, fell onto the subway tracks.

Unfortunately, the train operator was unable to stop in time, and the man was severely injured. The accident resulted in the loss of one leg, his hip joint, and most of his arm. Though he survived, he was left unable to work and faced a lifetime of medical expenses.

The man decided to file a lawsuit against the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority), and the court ruled in his favour. The jury awarded him a life-changing $90 million.

A Case of Negligence?

Yes, the man had been drinking, but the court determined that the train operator could have prevented the tragedy. The operator admitted that he saw people on the platform waving frantically and noticed something on the tracks.

Unfortunately, he assumed it was just a bag of garbage and didn’t pull the emergency brake in time. He later admitted he should have stopped the train when he first saw the warnings from the crowd.

During the trial, an expert estimated that the victim’s lifetime medical expenses alone could reach $17 million, highlighting just how severe the aftermath of the accident would be.

A Sobering Thought

While most of us throw around the phrase “an arm and a leg” casually, this heartbreaking case gives it a much more literal and devastating meaning. So next time you’re complaining about high prices, remember—losing an arm and a leg might be worth $90 million, but the cost is far greater than most of us could imagine.