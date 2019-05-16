How Much Money Would It Take You To Do Awful Things?

An online poll listed a bunch of awful things you’d never want to do, and asked how much you’d have to be paid to go through with them.

The choices ranged from $100 all the way up to $1 million. Or you could say you’d never do them for any amount of money.

Here are a few questions asked!

How much would it take to never own a pet for the rest of your life? Meaning you’d also have to give up your current pets. The top answer was never at 51%. $1 million was next at 28%. 4% were animal hates who’d do it for $100.

How much to eat a stranger’s toenail clippings? 44% said they’d never do it, which seems high. 18% said $1 million. 13% said $5,000. And 2% said a hundred bucks.

How much to let your parents see your entire browser history? 44% said they’d never do it. 29% said $1 million. A very brave and broke 7% would do it for $100.

How much to drink a cup of urine? Surprisingly, only 24% said they’d never do it. 21% said they would do it for $1 million and yes, there are about 5% who said they’d drink pee for just $100.

How much would you want if you had to be constantly sweating, like dripping every second of every day? In contrast to the urine, 90% of people said never. 9% they would take it for $1 million.

How much would you want if for the next ten years you always felt like you had to sneeze? But you never actually sneezed. 67% said never, while 26% said they would take it for $1 million.

How much would it take for you to always wear socks and sandals?

39% said they would sport the look for $1 million while 27% said they would never do it…