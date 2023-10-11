HOW OFTEN DO YOU WATCH TELEVISION WHILE EATING DINNER AT HOME?

A lot of people sit down to eat dinner with their families, assuming you consider your TV “family.”

A new poll asked people how often they watch TV while eating dinner at home, and 24% say they ALWAYS do. Another 28% say they usually do, 25% say they sometimes do, and 12% say they rarely do.

Only 9% of people say they NEVER watch TV while having dinner.

If you break it down by demographics, older folks are more likely to “always” eat dinner in front of the tube. But they’re also the groups that are most likely to say that they “never” watch TV while having dinner.

Women are more likely to watch TV while eating than men, and it’s a more common practice in the South. It’s least common out West.