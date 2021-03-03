How Old Were You When You Finally Felt Grown Up?

A new survey on YouGov asks the question… “How old were you when you finally felt like a grown-up?” 1,700 adults were asked that question in a new survey. And the #1 answer was . . . “I DON’T feel like a grown-up yet.”

13% of people said they still don’t feel like a true grown-up. The most common answers after that were at age 18, 20, 21, 25, and 30.

Here are the top ten things that make us feel like grown-ups

1. Owning a home.

2. Getting your first full-time job.

3. Moving out of your parents’ house.

4. Worrying about bills and finding ways to save.

5. Graduating from school.

6. Getting married.

7. Knowing your credit score.

8. Planning out your meals in advance.

9. Having kids.

10. Getting your driver’s license.